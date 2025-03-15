Feds Probe USF, Other Schools

TAMPA, Fla. — The U.S. Department of Education on Friday said it has opened investigations into 51 colleges and universities across the country, including the University of South Florida, about issues such as racial preferences and race-based scholarships.

An announcement from the department said USF was among schools under investigation for “alleged impermissible race-based scholarships and race-based segregation.”

It did not provide details about allegations against USF.

Other colleges and universities are under investigation “for allegedly engaging in race-exclusionary practices in their graduate programs,” the announcement said.

