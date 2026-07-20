FEMA approves over $36 million for Puerto Rico hurricane recovery

FEMA has approved more than $36 million to help Puerto Rico continue recovering from several hurricanes and tropical storms.

The largest award provides more than $15 million to Arecibo for permanent work at the Pancho Padilla Basketball Court following Hurricane Maria.

Nearly $9.8 million will go to the Puerto Rico Ports Authority to restore Rafael Hernández International Airport in Aguadilla, which was also damaged by Maria.

Other funding includes:

More than $3.7 million for road and infrastructure repairs in Naranjito following hurricanes Maria and Fiona

More than $1.7 million to repair roads in Lares damaged by Tropical Storm Ernesto

More than $1.1 million for emergency measures taken by the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority after Ernesto

The money comes through FEMA’s Public Assistance program, which reimburses governments and certain organizations for eligible disaster recovery expenses.

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