FEMA to give Sanford fraction of cost to repair downtown marina

SANFORD, Fla. — Sanford leaders are asking the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) for a detailed explanation after learning the agency won’t approve many of the estimated repairs the city says it needs to restore its downtown marina.

City leaders had asked the agency for $18 million after Hurricane Ian tore through Central Florida, flooding Lake Monroe and much of the city’s waterfront.

The flooding broke docks and uprooted pilings that still haven’t been repaired. The marina also needs to be dredged after silt fills the entrance and navigation channels.

FEMA staff said the project is still being considered, but as of Thursday they had only classified $6.4 million worth of repairs as storm related.

“By law, FEMA may only reimburse costs to return the marina to its pre-disaster condition and any damage must be a result of the disaster,” an agency spokesperson said. “FEMA cannot reimburse for repair of damage caused by deterioration or deferred maintenance.”

The news left city leaders in disbelief.

“We’re not sure what it is they’re approving,” Mayor Art Woodruff said.

Unless FEMA reconsiders, taxpayers would be on the hook for at least $11.6 million. The number is likely much higher due to inflation and tariffs on construction materials.

For perspective, the city’s fire department costs $15 million to operate this year, budget documents showed.

“We’re still trying to understand where they are, and how do we get to where we need to be,” Woodruff said.

©2025 Cox Media Group