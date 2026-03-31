Fertility clinic at center of embryo mix-up lawsuit shuts down without warning

LONGWOOD, Fla. — A fertility clinic involved in a lawsuit over an embryo mix-up has closed its doors.

The facility is now instructing patients to transfer their care and stored reproductive specimens to other providers within the next three weeks.

The closure was unexpected by the clinic’s own attorneys and left many patients without immediate access to care.

Some individuals discovered the shutdown only after arriving at the clinic for scheduled appointments to find the doors locked.

However, the clinic has not explained the reason for the shutdown or clarified whether another medical provider will take over the remaining operations.

On Monday, a judge voiced concerns regarding how the closure might affect the timeline of the ongoing lawsuit.

The judge noted that the lack of access to the facility could delay testing required to identify biological parents.

According to attorneys, 20 couples were notified that they may need to undergo testing to determine biological parentage.

So far, only one of those couples has completed the required testing.

See more in the video above.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group