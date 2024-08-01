FHP: 1 person killed, 1 critical after crash in Marion County

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a crash in Marion County that left one person dead Wednesday evening and sent another to the hospital.

The two-vehicle collision happened at approximately 8:15 p.m. at the intersection of U.S. Highway 27 and NW 60th Street, west of Ocala.

According to FHP, an 81-year-old woman from Ocala was driving an SUV westbound on U.S. 27, attempting to turn left onto NW 60th Ave. as a sedan traveling eastbound approached the intersection.

Troopers say the front of the sedan collided with the right side of the SUV as it was turning.

The sedan driver, identified only as a 43-year-old man from Gainesville, was pronounced dead at the crash scene. According to a report from FHP, he was not using a seatbelt.

The woman from Ocala was taken to HCA Florida Hospital in critical condition. According to the report, she was using her seatbelt.

Troopers have not said which driver had the right of way when the collision occurred.

The crash remains under investigation.

