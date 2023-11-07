FHP: 2 dead after driver flips Jeep into fence during crash in Lake County

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that killed two people in Lake County.

The deadly crash happened around 8 p.m. Monday on Goose Prarie Road and Felkins Road, northeast of Leesburg.

Troopers said the driver of a Jeep tried to pass a Ford.

Watch: Police investigating possible arson at Salvation Army building after devastating fire

When he tried to get back over, they said he hit the Ford, overcorrected, and flipped into a fence.

The driver of the Jeep and a passenger died at the scene.

Watch: Are paper receipts safe to touch? See the toxins you could be exposed to

The driver of the Ford was not hurt.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group