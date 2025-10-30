FHP: 3 drivers, baby hurt in fiery crash in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — State troopers say a multi-vehicle crash in Orange County left four people hurt, including a baby.

It happened Wednesday night at the intersection of Wetherbee Road and Bisted Drive.

Florida Highway Patrol investigators said a Nissan Altima sedan collided with an Infiniti QX60 SUV, which then collided with a Chevrolet Suburban SUV.

Wetherbee Road crash Troopers say 3 drivers and a child passenger were hurt in Wednesday's crash. (WFTV staff)

FHP said the three vehicles caught fire after the collision.

All drivers and a child passenger were taken to hospitals.

Patients included:

Nissan Altima: Driver - Male, 17, of Kissimmee

Infiniti QX60 SUV: Driver - Male, 76, of Orlando; passenger, age 9-months

Chevrolet Suburban SUV: Driver - Male, 41, of Orlando

At last report, investigators had not released conditions of those who were hurt.

The crash remains under investigation.

