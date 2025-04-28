FHP: 5 dead, several hurt after van crashes on Turnpike in Osceola County

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Troopers remained at the scene of a deadly crash along Florida’s Turnpike Monday morning in Kenansville.

Five people died at the scene of the crash and multiple patients were flown by helicopter to area hospitals, Florida Highway Patrol reported.

FHP said the crash, involving a 2004 E-350 van, happened Sunday night shortly after 7:30 p.m. at mile marker 211.

The incident shut down the northbound lanes of the Turnpike.

Deadly crash on Florida's Turnpike Troopers said at least 5 people died Sunday night along Florida's Turnpike near Kenansville, Osceola County. (Florida's Turnpike)

As of 5:30 a.m. Monday, FHP continued to report roadblock on the northbound lanes.

Troopers said traffic is being diverted off the Turnpike at State Road 60 (Exit 193).

The crash remains under active investigation.

Channel 9’s Alexa Lorenzo is monitoring the latest developments and you can watch her live traffic updates on Eyewitness News this morning.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group