FHP: Burglary that led officers on a multi-county chase ends with three suspects in custody

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Three suspects are in custody after leading a multi-county chase that occurred after a burglary in St. Johns County.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the chase started when a trooper noticed the suspected vehicle traveling northbound on SR-417 from SR-528.

The chase was prompted after FHP received a BOLO on the suspect and the vehicle.

The chase ended when the vehicle entered a parking garage, and the driver left the vehicle and fled on foot.

Three suspects were eventually put into custody and are currently being interviewed by law enforcement.

