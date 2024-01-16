FHP: Boy, 9, dies after being hit by school bus in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A 9-year-old boy was fatally struck by a school bus Tuesday afternoon in Orange County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Troopers said the crash happened on Wharf Lane near Woodbury Road and State Road 408 at the Waterford East apartments.

FHP said the child’s family is at the scene of the crash.

Troopers said they are trying to obtain video of the crash to determine the circumstances that led up to it.

Only the driver was aboard the bus at the time of the crash.

Troopers said they are interviewing the bus driver, who has worked for Orange County Public Schools as a bus driver for more than a decade.

See a map of the scene below:

