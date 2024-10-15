FHP: Deadly, 6-vehicle crash blocks all lanes of I-95 near Melbourne

Update 7 a.m.:

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — FHP said the crash happened on the northbound lanes of I-95, just south of Pineda Causeway.

It involved six vehicles.

One driver was ejected and died at the crash site, troopers said.

Both the northbound and southbound lanes remain closed, as investigators said vehicles crashed on both sides of the interstate.

Troopers are working to open the northbound lanes first.

FHP is asking that motorists be patient and avoid the area if possible.

The agency expects heavy traffic since school resumes this morning in Brevard County.

Original story:

Troopers are at the scene of deadly traffic crash along Interstate 95 in southern Brevard County.

The crash is near Pineda Causeway in Melbourne and has all northbound and southbound lanes shut down, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers responded to the crash near mile marker 188 shortly before 5 a.m.

Channel 9 anchor Alexa Lorenzo said a stretch of the interstate is closed in both directions from Eau Gallie Boulevard to Pineda Causeway.

Drivers in the area can use Wickham Road as an alternate.

WFTV has reached out to FHP for more details about this crash.

