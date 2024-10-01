FHP: I-4 reopens following deadly crash in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A deadly crash shut down a stretch of westbound Interstate-4 near State Road 528 early Tuesday.

5:20 a.m. update:

FHP said westbound lanes of I-4 are now open to traffic and troopers have cleared the crash scene.

Original story:

The Florida Highway Patrol is reporting a deadly crash along Interstate 4 in Orange County.

The crash is causing road blockage on the westbound lanes of I-4 near mile marker 72, according to FHP’s website.

Troopers responded at 12:20 a.m. to the stretch just east of State Road 528.

READ: New Florida laws to take effect Oct. 1

As of 4 a.m., a Florida Dept. of Transportation camera showed law enforcement and what appeared to be a tow truck on scene.

Deadly crash on Interstate 4 in Orange County Troopers responded to I-4 WB near SR-528 early Tuesday morning. (FDOT)

WFTV has reached out to FHP for more details about the deadly crash.

Channel 9 anchor Alexa Lorenzo is monitoring traffic in the area and will have live updates beginning at 4:30 a.m. on Eyewitness News.

READ: Hits leader, banned baseball player Pete Rose dies at 83

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group