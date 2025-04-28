New congestion relief lanes opened on I-4 in Osceola and Polk counties

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Drivers in Osceola and Polk counties are getting relief on Interstate 4 starting Monday.

The new congestion relief lanes are now open, eight months ahead of schedule.

The extra lanes run between US-27 and World Drive.

Transportation leaders say the new lanes will help reduce traffic through one of the busiest parts of the interstate.

