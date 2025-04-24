Judge to rule on cell phone evidence in Madeline Soto case

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — A crucial hearing took place Wednesday in Osceola County regarding evidence in the Madeline Soto sex abuse case.

Stephan Sterns is accused of sexually abusing and murdering 13-year-old Maddie Soto in 2024.

Stephan Sterns Stephan Sterns attends a court hearing in Orange County on April 23. (WFTV staff)

Sterns’ defense team wants to block evidence obtained from his cell phone, arguing it was unlawfully seized.

Prosecutors contend that Sterns gave consent to the search of his device.

During the hearing, Sterns testified that his phone was taken without a warrant, while detectives stated he verbally agreed to the search.

A ruling from the judge on whether this evidence will be admissible is expected by June 30th.

Sterns’ trial for the sex crimes charges is set to begin on July 14th.

