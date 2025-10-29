FHP: Driver sought after crash leaves 1 dead, 1 hurt in Marion County

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — State troopers say a hit-and-run crash left one man dead and another with serious injuries in Marion County.

It happened Tuesday night along SW 27 Circle, just north of SW 137 Loop.

Florida Highway Patrol said around 7:30 p.m., two men were on the grass shoulder of the road working on a disabled dump truck.

Investigators said the driver of an SUV, traveling south on SW 27 Circle, failed to negotiate a curve in the roadway, traveled onto the shoulder, and struck both pedestrians. One of the pedestrians was propelled into another SUV that was parked, unoccupied, next to the dump truck.

FHP said the driver of the SUV that struck the men initially pulled over but then drove away from the crash scene.

Troopers believe that person traveled south on SW 27 Circle and turned right onto SW 137 Loop.

Investigators said the hit-and-run vehicle was described by a witness as a gray or silver Jeep Cherokee. FHP said that SUV should have right front and grille areas.

Both victims, of Ocala, were taken to a hospital.

One man, age 76, died from his injuries. FHP said the other man, 45, suffered serious injuries in the crash.

Anyone with information about the deadly hit-and-run crash is asked to contact FHP at 352-512-6643 or call CrimeStoppers of Marion County at 352-368-STOP (7867).

