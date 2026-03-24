FHP: Eustis intersection crash leaves motorcyclist dead

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol said an adult male motorcyclist died Monday evening following a three-vehicle collision at an intersection in Eustis.

Troopers said the crash happened around 5:30 p.m. at Calhoun Road and Kine Drive in Lake County.

According to the FHP, the wreck involved a 2016 Ford F-250, a motorcycle and a 2023 RAM ProMaster 3500 van. Preliminary evidence indicates the driver of the Ford F-250 attempted a left turn, entering the direct path of the oncoming motorcycle.

Troopers reported the Ford F-250 and the RAM van were both traveling northbound on Calhoun Road south of Kine Drive. The motorcycle was traveling southbound north of the intersection. When the driver of the Ford F-250 attempted to turn westbound onto Kine Drive, the front of the motorcycle collided with the right side of the pickup truck.

The force of the initial impact caused the motorcycle to strike the RAM van, which was traveling behind the Ford F-250. The rider was transported to AdventHealth Waterman Hospital, where he was pronounced deceased. Authorities are withholding the identity of the rider pending positive identification.

The 59-year-old driver of the Ford F-250, a resident of Umatilla, was not injured in the collision. The 50-year-old driver of the RAM van, who is from Clermont, also escaped injury. Florida Highway Patrol officials confirmed that both drivers remained at the scene following the crash.

Authorities closed Calhoun Road in both directions for several hours while investigators processed the scene. The investigation into the specific cause of the collision remains active.

The Florida Highway Patrol stated a media release will be provided once further information is obtained.

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