FHP: Fatal 5 vehicle pile-up on I-4 Monday evening

CELEBRATION, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol said a 60-year-old male motorcyclist from Haines City is dead after a five car pile up on I-4 near Celebration.

Troopers say the driver of a Ford F-150 was heading westbound in the center land on I-4 when traffic slowed.

The driver of the Ford F-150 could not slow down and hit the motorcycle, according to FHP.

The initial accident caused a chain reaction with three other vehicles.

During the crash, the Ford and motorcycle caught fire.

The motorcyclist was taken to Orlando Health Reunion Village, where he later died.

Emergency crews took three passengers, two children and one adult, in one of the five vehicles involved to Celebration Hospital with minor injuries.

FHP said the crash remains under investigation.

