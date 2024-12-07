FHP: Fatal Crash in Pinellas County

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol responded to a crash Saturday afternoon in Pinellas County.

Vehicle 1, a tractor-trailer driven by a 39-year-old Mulberry man, was traveling northbound on 49th Street North.

Read: Sunny breezes today, warm-up expected before next cold front

Vehicle 2, a Suzuki motorcycle operated by a 21-year-old Seminole man, was traveling southbound on 49th Street North.

Read: “We do it for our Latino community” Health initiative brought together dozens

At the intersection of 58th Avenue North, Vehicle 1 turned left into the path and was struck by Vehicle 2.

Transported to an area hospital, Driver 2 later expired from injuries suffered during the crash.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.





©2024 Cox Media Group