Sunny breezes today, warm-up expected before next cold front

By Kassandra Crimi, WFTV.com and Beatriz Oliveira, WFTV.com
Weather 12/7/24
ORLANDO, Fla. — It’s going to be a cool, sunny, and breezy day.

The afternoon highs will be in the 60s for most of Central Florida.  

Central Floria will see cold temperatures again tonight, with lows in the 40s.

Tomorrow and into next week, Central Florida will see a quick warm-up before our next front.

The next front arrives on Wednesday.

The Daytime highs will reach the mid-70s tomorrow and the 80s by Monday.

