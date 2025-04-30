Flagler County extends burn ban for another week due to possible threats

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — Flagler County announced Wednesday, April 30, an extension of their burn ban for another week due to possible wildfire threats.

“We had one fast-growing wildfire last week and our goal is to stave off others until we get some significant rain,” said Flagler County Fire Rescue Chief Michael Tucker. “If you haven’t already, clear the area around your house of anything that will go up in flames easily – including stacks of firewood, portable propane tanks, and dead, dry vegetation.”

Here are things you should not do during a burn ban:

Discharge/use of fireworks, sparklers, flares, or other items containing any “explosive compound”

Open burning, including the use of fire pits and containers

Outdoor cookers and grills unless continuously attended by an adult

Throwing matches, cigarettes, or other burning materials from vehicles

Parking vehicles with catalytic converters in high grassy areas

The rule of thumb for taking personal protective measures, accepted by a variety of fire prevention agencies, including the National Fire Protection Association, is that all flammable items within 30 feet of a structure should be removed.

Homeowners should clear roofs, eaves, gutters, wood decks and patios of leaves, needles, and other debris.

The ban will end on May 7, 2025.

