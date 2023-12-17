FHP investigates fatal car crash along University Blvd Sunday morning

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol closed parts of University Blvd overnight while they investigated a fatal crash near Calibre Bend Trail.

▶ WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS

Troopers said they responded around 1:14 a.m. Sunday for a car that had crashed into a palm tree.

Sheriff: WWE wrestler Liv Morgan arrested in Sumter County

Detectives believe the Lexus was traveling east on University Blvd when, for an unknown reason the driver lost control and ran off the roadway.

The vehicle hit the curb and crashed into a palm tree.

Read: 5-year-old girl recovering after an accidental shooting in Deltona

The male driver, 48, from Winter Park, was transported to Orlando Regional Medical Center, where he later died.

WFTV has asked if Saturday’s weather may have played a factor in the accident.

FHP said the crash remains under investigation to determine what caused the crash.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group