FHP is looking for a driver involved in a hit and run in Orange county

OANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol is looking for a 2020 Toyota Tacoma that was involved in a hit-and-run crash Saturday night on Ocoee Apopka Road.

According to a report, the driver of the Tacoma was heading southbound on Ocoee Apopka Rd south of Demastus Lane.

A pedestrian was lying down in the southbound lane on Ocoee Apopka Rd in the direct path of the Tacoma.

The pedestrian was struck by the truck, and the driver fled the scene.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead on the scene when paramedics arrived.

Witnesses provided a description of the vehicle to the Ocoee Police Department.

OPD assisted FHP and located a vehicle matching the description and with consistent damage of the crash and towed the vehicle to a secured location for processing.

The investigation is still ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call FHP at (407) 737-2213 or Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477)

