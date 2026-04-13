Florida regulators approve rate hike for Sunshine Water Services

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The Florida Public Service Commission has approved a settlement agreement with Sunshine Water Services that will raise customer rates as part of a major wastewater infrastructure project.

State regulators said the agreement follows a detailed review of the company’s plans to upgrade its Mid-County wastewater treatment facility, which includes about $24 million in engineering and construction costs.

Commission members determined the settlement was in the public interest, citing improvements to environmental compliance and system reliability tied to the project.

Under the agreement, the annual revenue increase requested by the utility was reduced from about $4.59 million to roughly $4.3 million.

The settlement results in a 12.58% across-the-board rate increase for Sunshine Water customers.

Regulators said some expenses tied to the project will be addressed in a future proceeding, a move intended to limit the immediate impact on customer bills.

The new rates are expected to take effect June 1.

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