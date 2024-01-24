FHP: Lake Mary man dies after early morning crash

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Troopers say a man died after crashing a Mercedes near Lake Mary on Wednesday morning.

Around 6 a.m., troopers responded to the traffic crash along Green Way Boulevard east of Grassy Point Drive.

Florida Highway Patrol investigators said it wasn’t clear as to why the driver, who was heading eastbound, traveled off the roadway.

The front of the Mercedes collided with shrubs on the shoulder of the road, FHP said.

The driver, 44, of Lake Mary, was taken to Orlando Health South Seminole Hospital, but did not survive.

Troopers said the cause of the crash remains under investigation.

