Near-record heat expected this week in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida could see near-record heat this week.

After a mild start Wednesday morning, our area will continue to heat up.

Daytime highs will reach the upper 70s and low 80s Wednesday afternoon.

Read: School district tables ‘random search’ policy some call unconstitutional

Our area will see mostly cloudy skies Wednesday with a chance for a brief sprinkle near the coast.

The rest of the week could see near-record heat in Central Florida.

Watch: City of Cocoa planned development raising concerns for county residents

Daytime highs will reach the mid-80s on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

We could also break records for warmth overnight, with lows expected to dip only into the mid-to upper-60s.

Read: Volusia County Sheriff’s Office encourages blood donations during shortage

Our next front will arrive Sunday and bring our next best chance for rain.

Our area will cool down after the front moves through with highs in the 60s and lows in the 40s next week.

Follow our Severe Weather team on X for live updates:

©2024 Cox Media Group