FHP: Man, 22, dies after crashing on I-95 exit ramp in Flagler County

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — A motorist died early Monday after crashing his car on an exit ramp from Interstate 95 onto Palm Coast Parkway. the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Troopers responded shortly after 1 a.m. to the southbound exit ramp of I-95 near mile marker 289 in Palm Coast.

Crash investigators said they determined that the man drove off the left side of the roadway at a curve along the ramp.

His car then traveled into a grassy area before the driver’s side door area struck a tree, FHP said.

Troopers have not released the man’s name but said he was a Jacksonville resident, age 22.

No other injuries were reported in the crash.

