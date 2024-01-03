FHP: Man walking in roadway fatally struck by car near Leesburg

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — State troopers say a man walking along Griffin Road in Leesburg was struck and killed by a motorist.

Florida Highway Patrol responded to the crash shortly after 6:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Troopers said a Leesburg resident, 55, was walking on the eastbound lane of Griffin Road when a Volkswagen Passat collided with him near Pioneer Trail.

The pedestrian was rushed to Leesburg Regional Hospital but did not survive.

The driver of the Passat, 63, of Leesburg, was not hurt and remained at the crash scene, FHP said.

Investigators said he told them he did not see the man walking in the roadway.

As of 11 a.m., FHP’s website reported that lanes were still blocked as a result of the crash, which remains under investigation.

