FHP: Marion County woman dies after golf cart runs over her

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — A woman died after being struck by a golf cart in Marion County, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

It happened in Summerfield around 3:20 p.m. Wednesday.

Troopers arrived to the home on SE 52nd Court and found the collision had occurred in the back yard.

They determined the moving cart collided with a 76-year-old Summerfield woman who was standing in the yard near a fence.

In a press release, FHP reported that the woman in the cart drove over the pedestrian.

Investigators said the pedestrian died as a result of the crash, which remains under investigation.

The golf cart driver, 75, of Orange Springs, was not hurt, troopers said.

