FHP: Motorcyclist, 18, dies in Apopka crash; tips sought on unknown driver, vehicle

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A man died after crashing his motorcycle Tuesday night near Apopka, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Now, investigators are looking for another driver who they believe caused the motorcyclist to crash.

The crash happened shortly after 10 p.m. along Apopka Boulevard.

According to troopers, an unknown vehicle was traveling southbound, when its driver made a lefthand turn onto Tilden Avenue.

Investigators said that driver turned into the path of the motorcyclist, who was traveling northbound on Apopka Boulevard.

When the motorcyclist swerved to avoid a collision, he lost control of his bike and was ejected upon crashing, FHP said.

He was transported to AdventHeath Apopka, but did not survive.

Troopers said the motorcyclist, 18, was an Apopka resident, but did not release his name.

Investigators said the driver who caused him to crash continued traveling west on Tilden Road.

They said the since the two vehicles did not actually collide, they don’t believe damage was caused to the vehicle whose driver failed to yield the right-of-way to the motorcyclist.

The crash remains under investigation.

Troopers ask anyone who might have information about the crash to call FHP at 407-737-2213 or Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS.

