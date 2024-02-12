FHP: Motorcyclist dies after colliding with woman on sidewalk in Winter Park

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — A Winter Springs man died after crashing his motorcycle Sunday in Winter Park.
Troopers said it happened around 5:30 p.m. on Howell Branch Road near Winterbrook Way.
Investigators said the 63-year-old motorcyclist missed a curve in the road and hit a curb.
They said he was thrown from his Harley Davidson and then collided with a woman using the sidewalk.
The motorcyclist died at the crash scene.
Troopers said the pedestrian, 23, of Winter Park, suffered minor injuries.
The crash remains under investigation.
