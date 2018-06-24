FHP: Motorcyclist dies following crash in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A 25-year-old Orlando man is dead after a crash in Orange County on Saturday, the Florida Highway Patrol said.
Troopers said the crash happened around 4:15 p.m. near the intersection of West Oak Ridge Road and Texas Avenue.
A driver was heading east on West Oak Ridge Road before making a left turn onto Texas Avenue and in front of the motorcyclist, troopers said.
Troopers said the motorcyclist hit the right side of the first vehicle.
The unidentified motorcyclist was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died, according to a report.
Officials said this crash remains under investigation.
