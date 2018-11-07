0 FHP: Osceola County deputy involved in fatal crash last month causes another crash

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A 29-year-old Osceola County deputy under investigation for a fatal crash last month was involved in another crash Tuesday afternoon in in Orange County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Shortly before 4:45 p.m., Osceola County Deputy Gloria Boccio was driving an Osceola County Sheriff's Office SUV north in the right lane of State Road 417 at State Road 408 when she swerved into the center lane to avoid hitting a car for which she failed to slow down, investigators said

Troopers said someone driving a pickup truck in the center lane struck Boccio's SUV as she traveled into that lane. After that collision, the pickup struck the car that was traveling in the right lane, which was pushed into another car that was traveling in front of it. No one was injured.

Boccio was either traveling to or returning from a training session in Orange County at the time of the crash, officials said.

Investigators said she was ticketed for an improper lane change, which carries a $164 fine and four points on her driver's license.

They said she had returned to duty last week after causing a fatal chain reaction crash last month on West Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway in Osceola County.

Troopers said that crash will remain under investigation for another four to six weeks, so it's not yet known if Boccio will be ticketed or face charge in connection with that crash.

Boccio also crashed into a guardrail in November 2017, records said.

The agency said a deputy involved in two crashes during a single year will lose use of his or her department-issued vehicle for at least two weeks.

Deputies involved in three crashes in two years will lose his or her vehicle for at least three months and must complete a three-day defensive driving course or a county attorney traffic safety program, the Sheriff's Office said.

Officials said Boccio was-off duty Tuesday.

