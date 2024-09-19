FHP: Teen on scooter seriously hurt by hit-and-run driver in Orlando

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — State troopers are searching for a driver they say hit a teen girl on a scooter and never stopped to help.

It happened around 6:35 a.m. Tuesday along Guy Road, south of Bearle Road, in Orlando.

Investigators said both vehicles were traveling northbound along Guy Road.

Troopers believe the unknown vehicle struck the back of the scooter, which was traveling on the right shoulder of the roadway.

The driver then drove away from the crash scene, Florida Highway Patrol said.

The girl on the scooter, 16, of Orlando, was seriously hurt and taken to a hospital.

FHP did not have a description of driver or vehicle that struck her.

Investigators are asking witnesses or anyone with possible tips to call FHP at 407-737-2213 or Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS.

The crash remains under investigation.

