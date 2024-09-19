More students arrested, identified after threatening Volusia County school, sheriff says

PIERSON, Fla. — Two more students in Volusia County are facing charges after they were accused of threatening to shoot up a school.

Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood posted a video of the students being escorted by deputies on Wednesday.

Chitwood said the 16 and 17-year-olds made threats on the social media app Snapchat.

The sheriff says the teen suspects claimed the threats were “jokes.”

He said one of the students sent a Snapchat photo saying, “I’m going to shoot up the school.” The other student replied, “Same.”

The sheriff says comments like these are completely unacceptable.

The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office released mugshots of the teens and videos of them being booked into the Volusia Regional Juvenile Detention Center.

Investigators say they made a threat against Taylor High School in Pierson.

Both students now face a felony charge.

“I will not have 2% of the population of the students disrupt what’s going on with the other 98% of kids who are doing the right thing and enjoy school life,” Chitwood said.

The sheriff is urging parents to talk to their kids and remind them that these threats are not funny and that what you post on social media is not private.

