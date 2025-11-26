FHP urges safety as drivers hit the road for Thanksgiving travel

ORLANDO, Fla. — If you are getting ready to hit the road for Thanksgiving, you are not alone. Millions are expected to travel on Florida roads for the holiday.

“Here in Florida, the number one cause of crashes and fatalities is reckless driving,” Lt. Tara Crescenzi, with the Florida Highway Patrol, said.

“Something we always express is buckle up, wear your seat belt, avoid distractions. Something we really want to harp on is do not drive recklessly.”

FHP is calling on drivers heading out for Thanksgiving trips Wednesday to help make sure all travelers make it to their destinations.

“One thing to pack this holiday week is patience,” Trooper Migdalisis Garcia with FHP said. “The more patient you are, the more prepared you are for your route. If we’re patient we’re following that speed limit and we’re avoiding crashes from happening,” Garcia added.

During the 2024 Thanksgiving travel stretch, Central Florida saw 17 fatalities from crashes.

By drivers taking the proper steps, it’s a number troopers hope to decrease this year.

“You know the right thing to do is to plan ahead,” Crescenzi said. “Plan ahead to have a sober driver, make sure to put out the GPS, have the address in before you start driving to avoid distractions, and be patient.”

The Florida Department of Transportation will be on high alert along our roadways too. There is an increase of FDOT Road Rangers ready to assist anyone in need through this weekend.

Officials said Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. is expected to be the busiest time on Florida roadways.

Safe travels and Happy Thanksgiving, Central Florida!

