FHP: Woman, 82, dies after crash on SR-46 in Brevard County

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — A woman died following a traffic crash Monday night in northern Brevard County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

It happened around 8:10 p.m. along State Road 46.

On scene, troopers determined the two-vehicle crash happened when the driver of a Mazda-6 tried to make a U-turn.

They said she was traveling westbound on SR-46 and turned left toward Sweetwater Court, attempting to turn around and head east on SR-46.

According to investigators, the Mazda, now traveling east, entered into the westbound lane and into the path of an oncoming Nissan Rogue SUV.

The fronts of the vehicles collided, troopers said.

The Madza’s driver, 82, of Mims, was rushed to Parrish Medical Center, but did not survive.

FHP said in a news release that she was not wearing a seatbelt.

Officials said the driver of the Nissan SUV, 31, of Sanford, suffered serious injuries.

At last report, she was being treated at Holmes Regional Medical Center.

The crash remains under investigation.

