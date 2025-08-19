Fiery crash claims 2 lives in Oviedo; investigation underway 

OVIEDO, Fla. — Tragedy hit a Seminole County neighborhood after a fiery crash involving a Jeep Wrangler killed two people.

The crash occurred along Alafaya Woods Boulevard near Covington around 1:40 a.m. Tuesday. It caused parts of Alafaya Woods Boulevard to shut down.

Oviedo police say the Jeep ran off the road, hit a tree and then caught on fire.

“This is, it’s horrible. This is our normal walking path with our dog and it happening in our neighborhood is just crazy,” said Thomas Sandison, who lives nearby.

Oviedo police say the two people inside were badly burned. They were discovered after firefighters put out the flames.

“They couldn’t be identified. I can tell you that,” said Lt. Adam Egert, Oviedo PD’s public information officer.

Belongings from the jeep turned to ash and scattered along the side of the road. One neighbor heard the commotion early Tuesday morning.

“Around like 1:30 p.m., sirens were coming and there were at least three thuds,” said Sandison.

Oviedo police searched the area for evidence, hoping to find clues that could explain what happened. Investigators say the jeep ran off the road, took out a road sign, hit a tree, and caught fire. One question investigators are trying to answer is what caused the jeep to swerve off Alafaya Woods Boulevard.

“The traffic homicide investigators will look at everything. Speed. They’ll try to look at the vehicle to see if there were mechanical issues. It’s their job and they get very detailed into that,” said Egert.

One thing Egert mentions is that there’s no indication another vehicle was involved. However, the scene itself was tough for first responders.

“It’s never easy, no matter who you are. Cops are human beings. It’s very difficult to see something like that in person,” said Egert.

The medical examiner is working to identify the remains.

