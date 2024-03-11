Fire breaks out again at abandoned mobile home park in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — For the second time in less than a week, a fire broke out at an abandoned mobile home park in Orange County.

The State Fire Marshall is now working to find the cause of the blaze.

The first fire started Friday morning and burned down a home and damaged another in the community of Downey Cove.

Watch: Orange County firefighters respond to large fire at mobile home park

Firefighters were once again called Monday after another fire in the same complex.

The second fire broke out just a few buildings away from last week’s fire.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 11 Orange County firefighters respond to large fire at mobile home park

Orange County Fire Rescue had to string together about 100 yards of hose to get enough water to put on the flame.

There have been other fires on the complex since last spring when water to this property was turned off.

Read: Boy, 12, dies in Orange County house fire

The cause of Monday’s fire is still under investigation.

The Fire Marshall deemed Friday’s fire as arson.

Read: 1 dead, 7 displaced after Orange County house fire, officials say

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group