  • Fire destroys abandoned plant nursery in Orange County

    By: Kelly Healey

    Updated:

    ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Fire destroyed an abandoned plant nursery, Orange County Fire Rescue said.

     

    The fire started late Thursday night on North Hiawassee Road and spread to the grass, firefighters said.

     

    The fire was extinguished, but crews remained at the scene to make sure the fire didn’t reignite.

     

    No injuries were reported.

     

    The cause of the fire is unknown.

