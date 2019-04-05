Fire destroys abandoned plant nursery in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Fire destroyed an abandoned plant nursery, Orange County Fire Rescue said.
The fire started late Thursday night on North Hiawassee Road and spread to the grass, firefighters said.
The fire was extinguished, but crews remained at the scene to make sure the fire didn’t reignite.
No injuries were reported.
The cause of the fire is unknown.
#StructureFire at 4349 Hiawassee Road: Units were dispatched at 11:45 p.m. to an abandoned nursery with heavy fire & extensions to the grass. Fire is out & the Bureau of Fire & Arson Investigations has been requested. No injuries/transports. Units will remain o/s for firewatch. pic.twitter.com/kafjzhSzzq— OCFire Rescue (@OCFireRescue) April 5, 2019
UPDATE: Additional photos from the building fire at 4349 N Hiawassee Road. Structure was an abandoned plant nursery. pic.twitter.com/MHt0ZPjtu1— OCFire Rescue (@OCFireRescue) April 5, 2019
