Fire destroys home in Marion County

OCALA, Fla. — Marion and Ocala firefighters battled a house fire over the weekend in the 5500 block NW 39th Lane.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

According to Marion County Fire Rescue, the call came in just before 5 p.m. on Saturday.

Officials said multiple 911 callers reported smoke and flames coming from the house and one person was still inside.

Read: FHP: Arrest 40-year-old for double fatal crash in Orange County

Fire crews arrived within minutes and confirmed smoke and flames were coming through the roof.

Despite fire crews’ efforts, the fire was able to claim the garage and the garage roof collapsed.

SEE: Daytona Beach firefighters battle truck fire

Firefighters said they were able to get control of the fire about 19 minutes after arriving on the scene.

No firefighters were injured during the incident.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 8 Ocala house fire 39th Lane (Marion County Fire Rescue)

One resident was transported to a local hospital, but no details were given on the nature of his injuries.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation and the Red Cross is assisting the family.

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group