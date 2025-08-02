Fire destroys mobile home on Osceola Road, claims pet’s life

GENEVA, Fla. — Last night, just before 8 p.m., a fire erupted on Osceola Road in Geneva, rapidly consuming a mobile home with flames.

The two residents were not at home when the fire broke out, but sadly, one of their dogs did not survive. Firefighters arrived promptly, but the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

As the investigation progresses, affected residents are getting support to find temporary housing.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group