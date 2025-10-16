Fire erupts at Osceola County scrapyard

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Osceola County firefighters are battling a fire at the scrapyard on Old Tampa Highway.

Osceola County Fire Rescue says U.S. Highway 17-92 / S. Orange Blossom Trail is currently closed to traffic at Broad Street until further notice.

There is no word on any injuries yet.

The department is reminding people there may be smoke in the area, but says there is no risk to surrounding structures.

