Fire hydrant inspections begin in Winter Springs

WINTER SPRINGS, Fla. — The Highlands Neighborhood in Winter Springs was the first stop Monday of the city-wide fire hydrant inspections.

▶ WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS

“They’ll be working one by one through the hydrants,” Scott Richards, the Vice President of Carollo Engineers, said. “You’ll see them come through your neighborhood. Each one will be touched individually; you’ll see them flush and flowing them.”

The commission approved $153,000 to bring in an outside contractor to conduct checks on all of the 1,200 hydrants in the city.

READ: Changes begin Monday for absent OCPS students

It’s a process that will take about 30 minutes per hydrant, for a total of about 600-hours of total work.

“Lubrication, paint, opening the hydrant checking the valve that feeds the hydrant,” Richards said. “Then as they’re doing that, they’re also recording GPS location of the hydrant for documentation purposes.”

Crews will work in phases over the next 3-5 months to get all hydrants inspected.

Citywide fire hydrant inventory and inspection to begin April 8, 2024. Over the next several weeks, contractors with the City will inspect and inventory all 1200 public fire hydrants in the City. Click link for details: https://t.co/8ejp8O3LR2 pic.twitter.com/HkafCHiYEI — City of Winter Springs (@winterspringsfl) April 5, 2024

SEE: SpaceX launches Falcon 9 rocket carrying 11 spacecraft on Bandwagon-1 mission

They’re asking for patience from residents during this time.

“We may run in to challenges at certain sights,” Richards said. “We ask folks if you have a car parked on the side of the street or the right of way, when we are in the area please don’t park your car there.”

If a hydrant is not working, it will be reported immediately to get repairs started as soon as possible.

READ: Bunnell police credit security cameras for recent shooting arrests

“Certainly, from a fire safety standpoint you want to make sure your hydrants work,” Richards said. “That everything is working and in good shape.”

A link to when and where crews will be working can found here.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group