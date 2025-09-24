Fired Miami-Dade lawman charged with police impersonation in Volusia County

DELTONA, Fla. — A former South Florida police officer was arrested in Volusia County this week on a charge of impersonating a police officer.

The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office was called to a Deltona neighborhood Monday afternoon about a man parked in a driveway.

That man was identified as Paul Fluty, 39. Deputies say he told them he was a Miami-Dade police officer and working with the U.S. Marshals Service to find a missing girl.

Deputies say he showed them a badge and a photo of his credentials. He reportedly said the girl was not officially entered as missing, but he was tracking her cellphone location.

Detectives say they found out he had been fired from the Miami-Dade Police Department earlier this year and is not part of any federal task force. Detectives said the evidence suggested he was working as a private investigator and may have been in the area for an insurance investigation.

According to the sheriff’s office, Fluty told deputies he showed his old badge and credentials “out of habit” and “by mistake,” and that he “accidentally” claimed to be a police officer.

Fluty was arrested and taken to the Volusia County Branch Jail Monday night. He posted his $2,000 bail the following afternoon.

