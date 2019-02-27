Firefighter removed from job after being accused of performing lewd act in front of child

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - An Orange County firefighter is off the job after deputies said he committed a lewd act in front of a minor.
Edward Negron, 52, walked out of the Osceola County Jail on Tuesday, pulled his shirt over his head and bolted for the parking lot, where someone was waiting to give him a ride.
Negron worked for Orange County Fire Rescue until he was "relieved of duty" four days ago, when someone claimed he committed a crime.
The Osceola County Sheriff's Office arrested him at his St. Cloud home on charges of lewd and lascivious exhibition of a victim under 16 years old.
His arrest report had no other details.
OCFR said Negron was demoted from lieutenant to firefighter in 2017 after a bar fight in Clay County.
The Florida Highway Patrol said Negron punched a Clay County firefighter, who fell off a truck and was run over by it.
Negron was charged with battery and accessory after the fact, because he did not stop to call 911, troopers said.
