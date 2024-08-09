Firefighter union provides counseling to Lake County first responders

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Lake County law enforcement, EMS and firefighters are receiving counseling after deputies were ambushed on a call on Aug. 2.

Master Deputy Harold Howell and Deputy Stefano Gargano were injured. Master Deputy Bradley Link was killed.

The International Association of Firefighters brought in teams of mental health clinicians and peer support to talk to firefighters and paramedics after the traumatic call.

Claudine Buzzo, the district’s peer support coordinator for the International Association of Firefighters, and Dr. Danny Whu, the Association’s Chief Medical Officer, have spoken to many who responded to the call. They spoke to Eyewitness News about the trauma many paramedics and firefighters are dealing with.

Buzzo said Deputy Link stopped by one of the nearby fire stations earlier in the day before responding to the call.

“He stayed with them for about an hour. He knew them,” Buzzo said “There was a lot of tears. There was there’s a lot of sadness. And, he definitely had an effect on this department. We like he said, we work so closely with, police officers that it’s like they’re one of our own. And so, it’s deeply felt.”

These firefighters and paramedics were all friends with Deputy Link and others who responded to that call later in the day.

Many of them had to later work on deputy Link, Gargano and Howell while they were being transported to the hospital.

First responders also had to work on one of the suspects, Michael Sulpizio, who was treated for a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

“Whether it was a deputy, whether it was assailant, whether it’s a citizen. We never know who it is that we have to help, and we don’t discriminate. Yeah. That’s the difficult part of this job. We treat every person the same way,” said William Warbritton, vice president of the local union.

It’s not just the first responders who were on the scene that night that are grappling with this trauma. Several had to hear how this tragedy all transpired over the radio.

One of the female suspects, either Savannah or Cheyenne Sulpizio, used Master Deputy Link’s radio. That very disturbing call was transmitted throughout the county. So, deputies, EMS and firefighters all had to hear the very disturbing call of a suspect speaking through the radio as it was transmitted throughout Lake and nearby counties.

“From what I understand, it was pretty gut-wrenching and horrific. And it’s going to leave a deep scar for our men and women who sat and listened to that as it was happening in real time. So that is what we what we want to address to make sure that that doesn’t stay with them,” Buzzo said.

“These are the events that don’t go away. And that’s why we have the professionals here to help us mitigate this, because not everyone is equipped and not everyone knows how to get through these times. But we will get through it together,” Warbritton said.

Warbritton says many of the crews couldn’t go home after responding to the call. They had to keep responding to other calls, including a head-on collision and deadly car fire.

The International Association of Firefighters has sent resources from across the state and country - to Lake County.

“When firefighters need help, firefighters come and help firefighters. And this is the reason why the international is here,” said Dr. Danny Whu.

Teams of clinicians are working to connect first responders to more long-term resources like Redline Rescue and UCF Restores.

