Firefighters battle 2 alarm apartment fire in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — Over one dozen crews battled an apartment fire in Orlando on Thursday night.

Around 7:30 p.m., The Orlando Fire Department responded to a two-alarm fire at the Marina Landing Apartments at 6245 Westgate Drive.

When crews arrived, they saw heavy fire and smoke and quickly began to apply water to the fire.

The fire was contained in two apartments and has been extinguished by firefighters.

According to fire officials, no one was injured, and one cat was saved unharmed.

Four apartments cannot be occupied at this time because of the fire, officials added.

Officials have notified apartment management and the Red Cross to assist with relocation.

