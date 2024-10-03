Bithlo’s Transformation Village to offer new services for homeless and low-income families

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — New resources are coming to help the homeless and low-income families in Bithlo.

In September, Orange County Commissioners approved $ 500,000 for new community services provided by the non-profit SALT.

The investment means changes are coming to Transformation Village which serves as a resource hub in Bithlo.

This week, SALT set-up a new shower trailer at Transformation Village.

United Global Outreach CEO, Tim McKinney, said shower services would soon be offered 5-days a week.

Plus, SALT will soon provide laundry facilities, mail services, storage services and onsite clothing and hygiene products at Transformation Village.

The funding also brings both a licensed mental health counselor and a full-time social worker to Transformation Village to work directly with those experiencing homelessness.

“The let’s get off your tail and get a job mentality only can take us so far, but if you haven’t had a shower for days, if your clothes are dirty, I mean, you’re not very employable. And so, we want to provide the opportunity for those barriers to success to be removed,” said McKinney.

McKinney explained as individuals come for laundry, shower and other day services they are building connections with the employees that keep Transformation Village running.

The hope is for those employees to then connect those experiencing homelessness to treatment and other help.

“That’s essential, because we can get people into medically assisted treatment. They can see the psychiatrist now at our treatment center that’s now open. But to take you the next step and get that ongoing counseling, that has not been available in this community, and it’s now available very soon,” said McKinney.

