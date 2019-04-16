Firefighters battle apartment fire in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Firefighters battled a fire Tuesday at an apartment in Orange County, officials said.
The fire happened in a second-floor apartment on the 6000 block of Mission Club Boulevard, officials said.
“Heavy black smoke on arrival of first units,” OCFR wrote in a tweet.
No injuries were reported.
WFTV will update this story as it develops.
#UPDATE Mission Club Blvd. fire: 3 apartments affected, fire damage contained to the exterior units on floors 1 - 3. Smoke damage inside the 3 affected units, no injuries. There were workers conducting exterior repairs at the time and that may have caused the fire. pic.twitter.com/vP6MmLFwRo— OCFire Rescue (@OCFireRescue) April 16, 2019
