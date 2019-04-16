  • Firefighters battle apartment fire in Orange County

    By: Kelly Healey

    Updated:

    ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Firefighters battled a fire Tuesday at an apartment in Orange County, officials said.

     

    The fire happened in a second-floor apartment on the 6000 block of Mission Club Boulevard, officials said.

     

    “Heavy black smoke on arrival of first units,” OCFR wrote in a tweet.

     

    No injuries were reported.

     

    WFTV will update this story as it develops.

