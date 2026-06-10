MERRITT ISLAND, Fla. — Firefighters from multiple agencies responded to a fire at a Sonny’s BBQ restaurant in Merritt Island on Monday.

According to Brevard County Fire Rescue, crews were dispatched to the restaurant and arrived to find heavy smoke and flames coming from the roof of the building near the smoker.

Firefighters from Brevard County Fire Rescue, the City of Cocoa Fire Rescue Department, Cocoa Beach Fire Department, and Merritt Island Volunteer Fire Department worked together to extinguish the fire and limit damage to the building.

Firefighters battle blaze at Sonny's BBQ in Merritt Island

Officials said all customers and employees were safely evacuated before crews arrived. No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group